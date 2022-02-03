Bremer contract extension a tactical decision by Torino

Torino‘s decision to extend Gleison Bremer‘s contract could have been a tactical one, with a view to being able to dictate his eventual transfer.

The Brazilian defender, 24, has been with Torino since his €5 million move from Atletico Mineiro in 2018, and his impressive performances have meant that he’s become the subject of much transfer speculation.

However, Toro extended Bremer’s contract by one year – until June 2024 – earlier this week, in order to have more leeway when deciding where he ends up and for how much, according to Tuttosport.

Having a longer contract means that Torino can eventually send him out on loan with a ‘right-to-buy’ clause and Inter are said to be in pole position to get the centre-back.

There has also been interest from AC Milan and Juventus, as well as a host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

