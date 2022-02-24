Criscito tempted to join Insigne at Toronto

Domenico Criscito could be about to end his long love affair with Genoa in order to join Toronto FC.

The 35-year-old defender returned to Serie A in 2018 after a spell in Russia with Zenit St.Petersburg, but is now set to seek further adventure in the form of a move to join Lorenzo Insigne in the MLS.

The big-spending Canadian team are said to have offered the Italian a two-year contract worth €5 million, according to Il Secolo XIX.

Initially, Criscito had said that he aimed to finish his career in Liguria with The Grifone, but this offer could change his mind, and if he does make the move then it’ll be at the end of the season when fellow-Italian, Insigne, also says his goodbyes to Serie A.