‘De Ligt would do well at Bayern Munich’

Former AC Milan and Netherlands great Ruud Gullit has said that his compatriot and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt would be a success at Bayern Munich if he moved to the German giants.

The 22-year-old has been with the Bianconeri since 2019 but he could be sold by the club at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Gullit has witnessed the progress of the young defender in Serie A and a move away from the Italian Peninsula would not hinder his game.

“Matthijs at Juve in recent years has experienced situations that are not predictable, and, consequently, he has learned a lot,” Gullit told German newspaper Bild.

? It's here! In the latest of our Classic Calcio series, we're getting #ACMilan fans warmed up for Saturday's derby by remembering their 1994 Champions League win, hammering Barcelona in the final. ??? Sign up on Patreon now for just €2 a month!https://t.co/RATxoumiRS pic.twitter.com/0538cvlhx6 — ForzaItalianFootball (@SerieAFFC) February 3, 2022

“On the pitch and beyond. At Bayern, Matthijs would do well and he could give his contribution, I am convinced.”

De Ligt was signed from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam in the summer of 2019 for €75 million plus €10.5m in bonuses, and he has played in 98 competitive matches, scoring six goals.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.