De Zerbi stranded in Ukrainian hotel

Roberto De Zerbi is said to be locked down in a hotel following Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine.

From today onwards Shakhtar Donetsk will no longer train as the Ukrainian Premier League is suspended indefinitely, but now the Italian coach is stuck as many others flee for Poland.

According to a social media update from director, Michele Criscitiello, De Zerbi and eight of his coaching staff – all Italian nationals – are safe, but stuck in a hotel.

“Roberto De Zerbi and his staff, along with many of their players are stuck in a hotel as many citizens leave for the Polish border,” wrote Criscitiello.

“They heard some loud explosions at 5am near the hotel in which they’re staying”.