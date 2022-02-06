Vlahovic and Zakaria on target as Juventus beat Verona

Juventus extended their unbeaten run by beating Hellas Verona 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A’s late kickoff on Sunday.

Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria both scored on their debuts to take all three points and move The Bianconeri in to the top four climbing above Atalanta.

It only took 13 minutes for Vlahovic to open his account for Juventus. Paulo Dybala played a through ball for the striker who lifted over the goalkeeper.

Verona gave as good as they got pressing forward and creating chances just missing the clinical touch but also credit to the Juventus defence with Giorgio Chiellini commanding the team in his usual manner.

The home side doubled their lead and ultimately closed out the match halfway through the second half. Alvaro Morata who was operating on the left broke away inside past a number of opposition players before sliding the ball through to the powerful Zakaria who found himself one on one with the goalkeeper and calmly passed the ball into the corner.

Weston McKennie and Moise Kean came close to a third for Juventus.