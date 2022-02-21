Del Piero: Juventus cannot be dependent on Vlahovic

Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero has said that his former side should not become dependent on new signing Dusan Vlahovic in attack and he lamented the lack of a true playmaker in midfield.

The Bianconeri are fourth in the Serie A table, but they have struggled to dominate games, and the former striker believes that they are missing a midfielder like they had in recent years like Andrea Pirlo or Miralem Pjanic.

“They cannot depend only on Vlahovic,” Del Piero said on Sky Sport Italia.

“The Juventus of Allegri’s first spell in change relied a lot on the passing of the midfielders. Today they miss a Pjanic or a Pirlo, a director that had a hand in the play. Today this isn’t there.”

Del Piero expects Juventus to struggle against Villarreal when the Bianconeri face the Spanish side in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

“It will be a battle because Villarreal at home and away do not change their approach and they are a strong team,” he said.