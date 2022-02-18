Djimsiti double leads Atalanta to comeback win over Olympiakos

Atalanta had to come from behind to claim a 2-1 win over Olympiakos in the first leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie on Thursday evening, despite a dominant performance from Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

Two Berat Djimsiti goals in the space of three minutes sealed the comeback win for La Dea, with the Albanian defender converting twice on the end of a corner after Francisco Soares had given the Greeks an unlikely first-half lead. Atalanta had 73 percent of the ball on the night.

Atalanta travel to Greece for the second leg next Thursday, February 24.