Europa League draw: Atalanta to face Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta will take on Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League‘s Round of 16 after comfortably seeing off Olympiacos in the Round of 32 on Thursday night.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are Serie A’s only remaining representatives in Europe’s secondary club competition, with Napoli and Lazio having been eliminated by Barcelona and Porto respectively.

Atalanta fell into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Manchester United and Villarreal, but ahead of Young Boys.

Leverkusen find themselves third in the Bundesliga and on track to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They topped their Europa League group with 13 points from six games, having met Real Betis, Celtic, and Ferencvaros.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.