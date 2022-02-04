Former Juventus striker Ravanelli: I expect consistency from the Bianconeri

Fabrizio Ravanelli expects Juventus to be more consistent in the second half of the 2021/22 season after signing Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria during the winter transfer window.

The former Bianconeri striker, who won the 1996 Champions League with the Italian giants, criticised his former club for not attacking with enough numbers since Massimiliano Allegri returned as coach, but he hopes that the new signings improve the squad quality and style of play.

“Now I expect consistent results, an improvement in the fluidity of the game and above all I expect a greater concreteness in the last 30 metres,” Ravanelli told Sky Sport Italia.

“In this first part of the season they struggled to pack the penalty area, now with Vlahovic and Zakaria the penalty area needs to be filled with more insistence.”

Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala often plays around the penalty area but Ravanelli believes that the 28-year-old should play in a deeper role.

“Dybala is fundamental as an attacking midfielder because he links play like few others in that role,” he concluded.