Gazidis: Italian football must evolve, new stadiums are the basis for change

Ivan Gazidis is demanding for greater evolution in Italian football and he believes the construction of more stadiums will help the Italian game become more modern.

The AC Milan CEO criticised the complacency of Serie A clubs after the successes of the 1980s and 1990s and he pushed for more inclusivity in stadiums.

“New sustainable infrastructures are the foundations for building the future of football,” Gazidis told CNN. “And in Italy this is a step that must be taken.

“Football in Italy was at the top of the world 20, 30 years ago, but it failed to build a foundation for the future. It must do so if it is to have a sustainable, solid and exciting tomorrow. Italian football can do it, the potential it can unlock is incredible.

“Today, football is no longer just a game for men. It is a sport accessible to all, more and more women are approaching football around the world. It is a global sport, so it needs to evolve to be more inclusive.

“The first step is to have a safe and inclusive stadium where everyone can truly feel part of an event.”