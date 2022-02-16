Giovinco happy to return to Serie A with Sampdoria

Sebastian Giovinco wants to help Sampdoria survive relegation, and he was also glad to reunite with former Juventus and Italy teammates Fabio Quagliarella and Antonio Candreva.

The 35-year-old has returned to Italy after spending seven years aboard, firstly playing for Toronto FC in the MLS and then Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

“I caught up again with Quagliarella and Candreva, with whom I have maintained an excellent relationship,” he said on Sampdoria’s official YouTube page.

“I have heard very well about [Coach Marco] Giampaolo from former teammates who have worked with him, but I accepted this challenge regardless of everything and everyone.

“We are fighting for salvation: there are moments during a season in which you have to know how to suffer, but I’m sure that by remaining united, with the strength of the group, we will come out of it.”

Giovinco is contracted to Sampdoria until the end of June.