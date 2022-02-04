Giroud: AC Milan will win the derby and scudetto

AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud believes that the Rossoneri can win the Derby della Madonnina on Saturday and go on to win the 2021/22 Serie A title.

The 35-year-old also said that he was inspired by his French compatriots like Marcel Desailly and Jean-Pierre Papin, and their achievements with Il Diavolo in the 1990s, which prompted him to join Milan.

“The first sensations were of pride for having signed with the great Milan, because I am a Rossoneri fan, and then because the French who played here were all strong, winning as much as Papin, one of my favorite players,” Giroud told StarCasino Sport.

“We believe in the scudetto. In a few days we have the derby with Inter, if we win I think we will have the opportunity to fight until the end.”

“Derbies are special matches that I hear a lot about. My first goal is to win the scudetto with Milan, in my head now there is only Milan, and of course my family.”

