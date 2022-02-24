‘If Napoli beat Barcelona they’ll be fired up to win Scudetto’

Fabio Cannavaro says that a Napoli win against Barcelona in the Europa League could push the Partenopei on to eventual Scudetto success, too.

Napoli will host the La Liga giants in the second leg of the playoff round on Thursday night, with a place in the last-16 of the Europa League up for grabs.

The first leg ended 1-1 after Piotr Zielinski had given the Serie A outfit an early lead, only to see the Catalan side equalise after large spells of possession, yet Cannavaro believes that Napoli’s season could be defined by the return fixture.

“If they [Napoli] beat Barcelona it coukd push them on to win the title,” Cannavaro told Il Messaggero in a recent interview.

The retired defender and Ballon d’Or 2006 winner also highlighted the importance of having a solid foundation, but claimed that it’s not only being solid at the back that leads to success.

“It’s absolutely right to build from the back. It’s the modern way, but did you see the goal than Juventus conceded against Villarreal”?

As for Serie A, Luciano Spalletti will take Napoli to face Lazio in the next round of fixtures, before a crunch clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona against AC Milan who presently sit two places and two points above Napoli at the top of the table.