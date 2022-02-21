Inter consider summer bid for Manchester United’s Martial

Anthony Martial has been linked with a move to Inter once his loan spell with Spanish club Sevilla has been completed.

The 26-year-old Frenchman is spending the second half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan from English giants Manchester United and his spell is expected to end in June.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Alexis Sanchez is expected to leave Inter at the end of the season and the Nerazzurri will be relieved to get his €7 million yearly wage off their books, but Lautaro Martinez could also be sold.

With both forwards potentially leaving, the Nerazzurri are looking at Canadian international Jonathan David from French club Lille, but Martial is also under serious consideration.

Martial joined Manchester United from AS Monaco in the summer of 2015 but he has struggled with injuries in the last year. The Frenchman has scored a goal and supplied an assist in four competitive appearances for Sevilla so far.

