Inter defender Gosens: I am not worth €25 million

Robin Gosens has played down his value on the transfer market after joining Inter on loan from Atalanta.

While being interviewed in his native Germany, the Nerazzurri wing-back also had to explain how common it is for Italian clubs to engage in loan deals with options to purchase a player on a permanent basis.

“As Robin Gosens, I cannot say that I am worth €25 million while another person is worth less,” Gosens told Sky Sport Deutschland.

“But this is the market and, in this context, I have a certain value as a footballer.

“I am a player of the national team and I think I have had some outstanding performances in the last two years. As a result, I am apparently worth this money.

“I know I will be on loan for six months and then there will be this purchase option. I think it’s just a way to divide the payment in such a way as to satisfy both clubs, in Italy it is customary.”

Gosens has joined on loan from Atalanta but Inter will have to pay €25m plus bonuses if certain obligations are met.