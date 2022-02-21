Inter fans insult Sassuolo forward Berardi online

Domenico Berardi was the target of Inter fans on the internet after his Sassuolo side earned a shock 2-0 victory away to the Nerazzurri in Serie A on Sunday evening.

The 27-year-old right-winger supplied the assist for Giacomo Raspadori’s opening goal and he also hit the frame of the goal in the first half, but some Biscione supporters drew their attention towards some apparent simulation from the Neroverdi forward during the game.

One Inter supporter commented on one photo saying, “You always throw yourself onto the ground you gypsy jerk!”

Berardi’s fiancee Francesca Fantuzzi then responded to the negative comments by posting a story on her account with the caption, “We never miss a thing!”

Berardi has played 23 times in Serie A so far this season, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions and also supplying 10 assists.

The Neroverdi are equal 10th in the Italian league table with 33 points while Inter remain second with 54 points after this result.