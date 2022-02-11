Inter legend Bergomi praises Osimhen and Dzeko before Napoli clash

Napoli will host Inter on Saturday evening in Serie A and Nerazzurri legend Giuseppe Bergomi is expecting strikers Victor Osimhen and Edin Dzeko to start for their respective teams.

The former defender praised the Partenopei striker for being tactically flexible regardless if Coach Luciano Spalletti wants his team to keep possession or play on the counter-attack.

Meanwhile, the 58-year-old praised the Nerazzurri veteran for being a forward who is capable at creating chances as well as finishing them off.

“Osimhen is fundamental because he allows Napoli to attack in two different ways,” Bergomi said in Il Mattino.

“Dzeko instead is the team’s attacking director, he moves, goes one-on-one, [and] plays the ball in addition to scoring goals, a very useful striker.”

Inter are currently on top of the Serie A table with 53 points after 24 rounds albeit they have a game in hand while Napoli are one point behind them in second place.