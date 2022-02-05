Inter player ratings vs AC Milan: Brozovic shows class despite defeat

Inter threw away a lead to lose 2-1 in Saturday’s Derby della Madonnina and let AC Milan move within one point of them in the Serie A table despite Marcelo Brozovic’s dominant display.

The Nerazzurri took the lead in the first half through Ivan Perisic and were in total command until Olivier Giroud scored twice in quick succession in the second half.

The Rossoneri held on to take all three points and breathe new life into the Serie A title race.

Inter player ratings vs AC Milan



Handanovic 5; Bastoni 6 (82′ Darmian N/A), De Vrij 6, Skriniar 6; Perisic 7 (70′ Dimarco 5.5), Calhanoglu 6 (73′ Vidal 5.5), Brozovic 7.5 (82′ Vecino N/A), Barella 6.5, Dumfries 7.5; Dzeko 7, Martinez 6 (70′ Sanchez 5.5).

Player of the match – Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic was specifically targeted by Stefano Pioli who tried to get Franck Kessie to suffocate the Croatian. It did not work as Brozovic continued to pull the strings and make sure the game was played at whatever pace he wanted.

