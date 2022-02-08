Inter see off Roma to reach Coppa Italia semi-finals

Jose Mourinho’s homecoming at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza ended in disappointment for the Portuguese as his Roma side were eliminated from the Coppa Italia at the hands of Inter, falling to a 2-0 defeat.

Returning to take on his former side for the first time since leaving the Nerazzurri in 2010, having won an unprecedented treble with an Italian side in 2009/10, Mourinho was received warmly by Inter’s Curva Nord as they displayed a banner reading ‘welcome home Jose’ ahead of kick off, with the Roma boss visibly moved by the gesture.

But things couldn’t have started any worse on the pitch for Roma, and their former captain Edin Dzeko volleyed Inter ahead within two minutes. Ivan Perisic got down the left and delivered a fine ball for the No.9 to exquisitely volley past Rui Patricio.

Inter nearly doubled their advantage with just three minutes on the clock, but Nicolo Barella’s long-range drive thumped off the crossbar and away from goal.

The Serie A champions remained on top but were unable to add to their lead in the first half, and Mourinho’s Roma looked as though they might make their hosts pay in the second.

A couple of chances almost fell the Giallorossi’s way, but offsides would have ruled out both a Tammy Abraham header that went off the crossbar and a Nicolo Zaniolo effort that Milan Skriniar remarkably scrambled back to head off the line.

Then Alexis Sanchez sealed Inter’s place in the semi-finals with a stunning strike, picking out Rui Patricio’s top corner, having seen the goalkeeper make a number of good saves to keep the deficit at one.

Inter could now face AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina in the semi-final. The Rossoneri host Lazio on Wednesday.