Inter slip again at Genoa

Having seen AC Milan unexpectedly drop points earlier on Friday evening, Inter were unable to take advantage in the title race and themselves stumbled to a disappointing 0-0 draw away to Genoa.

A win would have taken the Nerazzurri level on 57 points with their Derby della Madonnina rivals, but they stay on 55 and two points behind Milan, just as they had started the weekend.

It’s the second weekend in a row wherein each of Milan and Inter have dropped points, giving Napoli a chance to close the gap as they visit Lazio on Sunday night.

Inter and Milan meet in midweek in the Coppa Italia semi-final first leg, while the Rossoneri travel to Campania to face Napoli next week, giving Inter another chance to gain something of an advantage over at least one of their title rivals.