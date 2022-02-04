Italiano: Fiorentina are stronger than we were a month ago

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano is not worried about the sale of Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus and he believes that the Gigliati are stronger after the closure of the winter transfer window.

The Viola host Lazio on Saturday evening, and despite a 4-0 defeat to Torino in the middle of January, the 44-year-old is confident that his team are on the right path.

“I think Fiorentina have grown in many aspects,” Italiano said in his press conference.

“In Turin, we had made a false step, but we reacted immediately. The team is maturing even if there is still good room for improvement. We hope to restart well after the break.”

During the winter transfer window, Fiorentina have signed forwards Krzysztof Piatek from Hertha Berlin as well as Arthur Cabral from FC Basel, and Italiano reflected on how both players can add something to the Gigliati squad.

“The first is a poacher with a great nose for goals,” he said. “We are trying to improve him, even away from the goal.

“Cabral, on the other hand, is a typical Brazilian on a technical level. He knows how to play in the central channels, he has great structure, and knows how to move in the last few metres of the field. He showed that he can score goals in many ways.”

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.