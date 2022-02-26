Juventus have Vlahovic to thank as they edge Empoli

Dusan Vlahovic’s impressive start to life at Juventus continued on Saturday evening as Italy’s Old Lady claimed a 3-2 Serie A win away at struggling Empoli.

The Serbian bagged twice on the night and his strikes, as well as Moise Kean’s opener, allowed Juventus to ensure they will hold onto their top-four status and still have breathing room this weekend, whatever Atalanta do on Monday night.

Kean got the scoring up and running shortly after the half-hour mark, but the Tuscans didn’t let their heads drop and levelled just seven minutes later through Szymon Zurkowski.

In first-half stoppage time, Vlahovic got his first of the night to send Juventus in at the break with a narrow lead. His second came midway through the second half, finishing with a delicate dink over Guglielmo Vicario.

Andreea La Mantia pulled one back late on for the Azzurri, but despite their pressure going into stoppage time they were unable to level again.