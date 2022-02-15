Juventus legend Del Piero: Allegri has to play with three forwards

Alessandro Del Piero has said that Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri should play with three forwards on the pitch.

The Bianconeri bought Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January and the former Juve captain wants to see the Serbian starlet play together with Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

However, the 47-year-old advises that Morata should play in a similar role to Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic, who was a centre-forward that was moved to the left-wing to do the hard running up and down the pitch during Allegri’s first spell with La Vecchia Signora.

“At times, I see a Juve that will reach the Champions League in the end with Dybala and a centre-forward, with Morata in the Mandzukic role,” Del Piero said on Sky Sport Italia.

“The Spaniard never gives up, he has lots of stamina, and he is fast and willing. He also has the characteristics to sacrifice himself.

“Things change over time, in the future this solution can be used. The defense is solid, the midfield has changed its attitude.

“If Allegri has the ability to keep all forwards on the pitch, he must do so.”