Juventus may extend De Ligt’s contract by one year

Juventus are exploring the possibility of extending Matthijs de Ligt‘s contract by a year in order to protect his transfer value.

At the end of this season, a clause will be triggered in his current deal that will mean he has a release clause of €120 million.

Juve are aware that teams such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea are interested in the player and may attempt to activate that clause in the summer, according to a report from Tuttosport.

The Bianconeri may try to extend his contract by one year in order to protect his transfer value. They are still planning for a future without the Dutchman though, with Torino’s Gleison Bremer and Lille’s Sven Botman emerging as viable defensive targets.