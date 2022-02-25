Juventus plan to lure Zaniolo from Roma

Juventus are looking to bolster their midfield at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and Roma attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has become their priority.

The 22-year-old is contracted to the Giallorossi until June 2024, but he is not a regular starter under coach Jose Mourinho and he is unlikely to sign a contract renewal with the club from the capital.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus want to bring in a young player for the future and preferably an Italian so Zaniolo fits the profile. However, Roma want at least €40 million for the midfielder.

The Italy international was linked with the Bianconeri when Fabio Paratici was the football director of the club and his successor Federico Cherubini is aiming to do what his predecessor could not.

Zaniolo has made 20 Serie A appearances so far this season, scoring twice and supplying an assist. He has scored twice in eight appearances for Italy but missed out on the Euro 2020 triumph due to a knee injury.

