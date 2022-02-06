Juventus Player Ratings vs Verona: Vlahovic’s instant impact

Dusan Vlahovic was one of two debut goalscorers as Juventus beat Hellas Verona 2-0 on Sunday evening at the Juventus Stadium in their Serie A match.

Goals by Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria gave the home side and important three points after an impressive team performance that looked very promising.

Juventus player ratings vs Verona

Szczesny 5.5; Danilo 5.5, De Ligt 5.5, Chiellini 5.5(75′ Rugani 5.5), De Sciglio 5.5; Zakaria 6 (83′ Mckennie N/A), Arthur 5.5, Rabiot 5.5; Dybala 5.5 (75′ Cuadrado 5.5), Morata 6 (83′ Kean N/A), Vlahovic 6.5

Player Of The Match- Dusan Vlahovic

It looks like the Serbian striker was exactly what was missing from this Juventus side. The target man who will link up all the talent playing around him. A smart finish to get his goal of course will take the headlines but it is the rest of his game which is the key. Constantly showing for his teammates, protecting the ball and trying to set up on running midfielders.