‘Juventus players to blame for Villarreal’s equaliser’

Journalist Alberto Polverosi has hit out at Juventus players and their ‘slackness’ following their 1-1 Champions League last-16 draw with Villarreal.

The Bianconeri had led Tuesday’s first-leg match until Dani Parejo’s 66th-minute equaliser, with coach Massimiliano Allegri since coming under fire for his ultra-defensive style from many Juventus supporters. Parejo drifted into the box completely unmarked to equalise as most Bianconeri players stood still.

However, Polverosi, has spoken out and put the blame on the players as opposed to taking it out solely on Allegri.

“Conceding a goal like that is shocking and very amateurish,” Polverosi told Il Corriere dello Sport. “How can you blame the coach [Allegri] for that?

“We used to call that ‘defensive howler’, but nowadays players seem to think they are immune to criticism, they think they’re all untouchable”.