Juventus ready to sell De Ligt as they plot move for Roma star Zaniolo

Juventus are readying a swoop for Roma star Nicolo Zaniolo this summer, whilst opening the door for centre-back Matthijs De Ligt to leave the club.

According to Tuttosport, Italy international Zaniolo has emerged as the Bianconeri’s key target ahead of next season, with the club looking to provide coach Massimiliano Allegri with an attacking midfielder of his mould.

Zaniolo is in talks over a new contract at Roma, but Juventus are set to push to convince him to depart the Stadio Olimpico after four injury-disrupted seasons.

Meanwhile, Juventus are also ready to cash in on De Ligt amidst interest from Chelsea and Barcelona, and will turn to city rivals Torino for Brazilian defender Bremer as a replacement.

However, the Granata’s €30 million asking price could prompt Juventus to look elsewhere, with AC Milan’s Alessio Romagnoli and Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea options, with both set to be out of contract this summer.