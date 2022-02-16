Juventus’ Vlahovic: I have no problems with Fiorentina

Dusan Vlahovic has said that he will have no problems facing his former club Fiorentina when Juventus play them in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri defeated Sassuolo 2-1 last Thursday evening to seal their place in the semis while the Gigliati qualified after winning 3-2 against Atalanta in the earlier match.

Although he is facing his former club soon after joining Juventus, the 22-year-old does not believe that it will be an awkward situation and he is only focused on what he can do for La Vecchia Signora.

“I am thinking only of the game, to win, and the rest does not interest me a lot,” he told Sport Mediaset.

“It will be a game like the others, no problems.”

Vlahovic joined Juventus in January after spending more than four years at Fiorentina. The Bianconeri paid the Gigliati €70 million plus €10 million in bonuses.

The first leg will be played in Turin on March 1 and the second one will be in Florence on April 19.