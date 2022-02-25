Juventus want Renan Lodi to replace Alex Sandro

Juventus are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi to Italy as a long-term replacement for fellow Brazilian Alex Sandro.

The Bianconeri defender is contracted to the Italian giants under June 2023, but he is expected to leave the club at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, and the 31-year-old could be replaced by one of his compatriots.

Tuttosport reports that there were some Juventus scouts who were in Spain to watch Atletico Madrid draw 1-1 with Manchester United on Wednesday evening in the Round of 16 of the Champions League and they kept a keen eye on Renan Lodi.

The Brazilian is contracted to Los Colchoneros until June 2025 so a deal for the 23-year-old is not expected to be easy.

Alex Sandro joined Juventus from Portuguese giants FC Porto in the summer of 2015 and he has played 262 competitive matches for the Bianconeri since then.

Renan Lodi was signed from Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense prior to the 2019/20 campaign and he has made 104 appearances in all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far.

