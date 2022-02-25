Lanna: I hope to be seen as an example of the Golden Sampdoia era

Marco Lanna wants a united atmosphere at Sampdoria on and off the pitch as the club attempts to save themselves from relegation.

The 53-year-old was appointed as the chairman of the Blucerchiati in December 2021 after Massimo Ferrero was forced to resign.

However, Lanna wants the current squad to have the same mentality that the Golden Samp or “Samp d’Oro” sides he played in had, which won the 1990/91 Serie A title and reached the 1992 European Cup Final.

“I prefer facts to proclamations,” he said on Quelli che la Samp. “I hope my figure is seen as an example of Samp d’Oro.

“The union allows us to achieve very high goals. There are problems in groups, but they must be solved. And personal ones, in difficulties, must be left aside.

“This is the message I wanted to convey. We want to save ourselves as soon as possible.”

Sampdoria sacked Coach Roberto D’Aversa and brought back Marco Giampaolo for another stint coaching the Ligurian side. After a couple of wins under Giampaolo, Lanna believes that the club is capable of surviving relegation.

“The change of coach had an impact,” he said.

“There have been many factors for the change, even the market has played its part. We haven’t done anything yet, but we’re on the right track.”

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.