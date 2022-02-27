Last-gasp Fabian winner at Lazio sends Napoli top

Having failed last weekend, Napoli took full advantage of Inter and AC Milan’s slips this time around as they claimed a dramatic 2-1 win over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday night to go top of Serie A.

Lazio started much the brighter of the two sides and the first half was theirs, but they failed to make their dominance count.

Lorenzo Insigne put the Partenopei ahead in the second half with a fine strike, but then Pedro’s own excellence levelled things right at the end of the 90 minutes.

There was time for a winner, though, and Insigne was again involved as he showed great awareness and composure to tee up Fabian Ruiz from 20 yards and the Spaniard couldn’t have placed his shot any closer to the post as he curled into the bottom corner in the fourth of four added minutes.

Napoli now sit on 57 points, along with Milan and two ahead of Inter. Luciano Spalletti’s side host the Rossoneri next weekend.