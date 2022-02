Lazio fell to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie at Porto on Thursday night.

Mattia Zaccagni gave the Biancocelesti an early lead midway through the first half, but Maurizio Sarri’s side conceded twice to Toni Martinez to lose their lead.

Lazio host Porto in the second leg at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome next Thursday, February 24.