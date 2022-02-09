Lazio humiliated as AC Milan reach Coppa Italia semi-finals

AC Milan set up a Coppa Italia semi-final Derby della Madonnina date with Inter by hammering Lazio 4-0 at the Stadio San Siro on Wednesday evening.

The Nerazzurri booked their place in the final four by beating Roma on Tuesday, and Milan ensured that the two Milanese cousins would meet twice more in a two-legged semi-final, just days after their comeback win over Inter in Serie A.

Rafael Leao scored Milan’s first on the night and an Olivier Giroud brace allowed him to draw level with Dusan Vlahovic as the Coppa Italia’s top goalscorer on three this season. Franck Kessie put extra gloss on the result with about ten minutes left.