Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku wants to return to Inter after being sold to the Blues less than a year ago.

The 28-year-old was purchased by the Londoners for €115 million in the summer of 2021 but he has failed to earn a regular place under coach Thomas Tuchel.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are not interested in letting Lukaku go on loan for free, which is the only realistic option for Inter at the moment.

The Belgian international’s wages are also an obstacle as they cannot pay him €12.5m per season like the Blues do. However, Lukaku is happy to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move.

Inter directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio are not opposed to bringing the 28-year-old back to Italy, but their priority at the moment is Sassuolo starlet Gianluca Scamacca, who is expected to cost around €40 million.

Lukaku scored 24 goals in the 2020/21 Serie A season as Inter went on to win the scudetto.

