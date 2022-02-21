Memphis could leave Barcelona for AC Milan on a free

Dutch forward Memphis Depay could end his time at Barcelona after just one season and he has been linked with a move to Italian giants AC Milan.

The 28-year-old has scored eight goals in 16 La Liga appearances, but injuries, as well as the arrivals of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, mean that his chances of playing under new coach Xavi will be limited.

According to Diario Sport, there is some interest in Memphis from Italy, most notably from AC Milan. Although the Dutchman is contracted to Barcelona until June 2023, he is expected to seek a contract termination and leave for free.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggling to remain fit late in his career and Olivier Giroud being in his late 30s, the Rossoneri are searching for a younger alternative in attack and the idea of Memphis joining the club for free sounds enticing.

Memphis spent four-and-a-half seasons with French club Olympique Lyon before joining Barcelona in the summer of 2021.

