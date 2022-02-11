‘Motta is a very good person, Spezia can learn a lot from him’

Dimitris Nikolaou is enjoying life at Spezia this season and, in particular, working under Thiago Motta in Liguria.

Motta succeeded Vincenzo Italiano at Spezia last summer after the latter left to join Fiorentina and has so far done a decent job at the Stadio Alberto Picco.

“The first thing about him is that he is a very, very good person,” Nikolaou told The Italian Football Podcast. For me this is the key.

“He was a very good player and I learn something new from him every day. He is a very calm person and can tell us things pointing us in the right direction. We can learn much more from him.”

The Aquilotti have picked up some big results so far this season, winning away against two title contenders in both AC Milan and Napoli, and Nikolaou remembers those games fondly.

“I only have beautiful memories from these games,” Nikolaou said. “It was so exciting. Playing these big teams, it’s so difficult to win but we made it and after we celebrate all together.

“But, in my opinion, you have to continue and you have to play all the games one game at a time and you have to give 100 percent all the time.”

Currently 15th in Serie A and eight points above the relegation zone, Nikolaou is pleased with where the Ligurians find themselves at this point of the season.

“From my perspective, one of the best things, in my opinion, is that we are all together,” he said. “We are like a family, we have to continue like this as a family, this is the key moving forward.”

Having beaten both AC Milan and Napoli this season, Nikolaou is predicting that Inter will again be crowned Italian champions come May, tipping the Nerazzurri to successfully defend their title.

“I think Inter will win the Serie A title because they are the most complete team and have the deepest squad to make the most changes,” he said. “Yeah, Napoli vs Inter will be a tough game for both teams as they are both good teams but you never know.”