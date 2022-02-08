Mourinho given warm welcome by Inter fans

Jose Mourinho was warmly welcomed back at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Tuesday night as he took his Roma side away to Inter in their Coppa Italia quarter-final fixture.

The game was Mourinho’s first return to Inter after over a decade away, and the Portuguese is still fondly remember by Nerazzurri fans, having won the only treble in Italian football’s history there in 2009/10.

Mourinho was greeted with banners that welcomed him ‘home’ from Inter’s Curva Nord.

The former Real Madrid boss won two Serie A titles, a Champions League, and a Coppa Italia before leaving Italy to join Los Blancos. Inter won their first title since Mourinho’s departure just last season.