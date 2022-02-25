Napoli bow out of Europe at the hands of Barcelona

Napoli crashed out of the Europa League on Thursday night as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Barcelona at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, after the first leg had finished 1-1 in Catalonia.

Jordi Alba put the Catalans ahead within ten minutes and Frenkie de Jong doubled that lead inside a quarter of an hour. Lorenzo Insigne did pull one back from the penalty spot midway through the half, but Gerard Pique saw the visitors go in at half time with a two-goal lead.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the game beyond any doubt before Matteo Politano scored a late consolation.