Napoli look at Tameze to bolster midfield

Napoli are planning to reinforce their midfield in the summer and they have identified Hellas Verona midfielder Adrien Tameze a player who could improve the squad.

The 28-year-old has played in 26 Serie A rounds so far in 2021/22 for the Gialloblu, playing a vital role in midfield under new coach Igor Tudor, and his future might be away from northern Italy at the end of the campaign.

According to L’Arena, Napoli would have to pay just €7 million to lure Tameze, who is contracted to Hellas Verona until June 2024.

The French-born Cameroonian has scored four goals in Serie A this season and he has also supplied an assist.

Tameze has been in Italy since 2020. He had spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan at Atalanta from French club Nice but he only made seven Serie A appearances for La Dea.

Hellas Verona decided to purchased Tameze from Nice in the summer of 2020 for €3.5m and he has played 63 competitive matches for the Veronese side.

