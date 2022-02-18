Napoli manage to draw despite Barcelona domination

Napoli left the Camp Nou with a 1-1 draw on Thursday night in the Europa League‘s Round of 32 despite Barcelona putting on an utterly dominant display in Catalonia.

The Partenopei took a first-half lead through Piotr Zielinski, with what was one of just four shots they managed to get on target, and it wasn’t until Ferran Torres’ 59th-minute penalty that the Blaugrana managed to draw level, despite having five times as many shots as Napoli and twice as much of the ball.

Napoli welcome Barcelona to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for the second leg next Thursday, February 24.

Please consider supporting Forza Italian Football on Patreon for as little as €2 a month. Forza Italian Football has been running for over 10 years providing news, opinion pieces, and podcasts about Italian football. There’s plenty on offer to our Patrons from regular bonus content to free merchandise. Check us out on Patreon here.