Napoli Player Ratings vs Venezia: Lobotka anchors

Stanislav Lobotka was key for Napoli despite not having a scoring role in their 2-0 defeat of Venezia on Sunday afternoon.

The Partenopei’s goals were signed by Victor Osimhen, who enjoyed his first start since November, as well as Andrea Petagna.

Napoli player ratings vs Venezia

Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6.5; Rrahmani 6; Jesus 6; Rui 6.5; Ruiz 6.5; Lobotka 7.5; Politano 7 (78’ Elmas 6); Zielinski 6.5 (88’ Ghoulam 6); Insigne 6.5 (78’ Mertens 6); Osimhen 7 (88’ Petagna 6.5)

Player of the match: Stanislav Lobotka

While it might not be obvious, Lobotka remains a fundamental part of this Napoli side. An anchor that balances the build-up and protects the defensive line. The midfielder managed five tackles, more than anyone on the pitch. Working relentlessly to cover for the attacking full-backs and teammates, all while being indispensable in recycling the ball and restarting attacks.