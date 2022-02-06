Napoli win at Venezia to set up key tie against Inter

Napoli extended their winning streak in Serie A to four games as they beat Venezia 2-0 at the Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo. Andrea Petagna and the returning Victor Osimhen got the goals in Veneto.

After hitting the post on the half-hour mark, the Nigerian managed to head home in the 59th minute. Substitute Petagna, completed a counterattack by scoring a rebound in the ninth minute of extra time to seal the three points.

The victory could not have come at a better time for Luciano Spalletti’s men as leaders Inter and fourth-placed Atalanta lost their matches earlier on in the weekend.

Incidentally, Napoli are set to face the champions side next week to challenge them for the Scudetto with a point between them.