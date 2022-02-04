Napoli’s Lozano suffers injury on Mexico duty

Hirving Lozano suffered a shoulder injury while representing Mexico on international duty and he is expected to miss out on Napoli’s upcoming Serie A match against Venezia on Sunday.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in El Tri’s 1-0 victory against Panama on Wednesday and he will return to Naples for further testing and to diagnose the duration he has to spend on the sidelines.

“Following conversations with the Mexican national team medical staff Hirving Lozano’s injury status it has been determined that the 26-year-old suffered a dislocated right shoulder,” read a statement on the official club website.

“The player will undergo further tests upon his return to Italy.”

Mexico are equal second with the United States on 21 points in the final phase of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers with three matches left to play.

Meanwhile, Lozano has scored five goals and supplied three assists in 28 competitive matches for Napoli so far in the 2021/22 campaign.

