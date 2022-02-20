Piatek fires Fiorentina past Atalanta

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Fiorentina earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Atalanta in Serie A’s early kick off on Sunday, moving them within two points of the Bergamaschi and within five of Juventus in fourth.

A second-half strike from Krzysztof Piatek was enough for La Viola to take all three points from a game that was filled with spice, and saw Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini sent off.

La Viola were the better side through most of the first half, and Atalanta’s only chance fell Teun Koopmeiners’ way as he was used as a false nine by Gasperini in the absence of both Luis Muriel and Duvan Zapata.

Fiorentina got themselves in front just over ten minutes into the second half through Piatek, who continued his impressive record against La Dea and allowed Fiorentina to celebrate a third win against Atalanta this season between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina are now on 42 points, just shy of Atalanta’s 44.