Plenty of late drama as Fiorentina fall at Sassuolo

MAPEI STADIUM (Reggio Emilia) – Two goals in the dying minutes in Reggio Emilia saw things end as they had been for most of the match, as Fiorentina‘s late leveller was swiftly undone by an even later Sassuolo winner on Saturday evening. The Neroverdi took the points with a 2-1 win.

Hamed Traore opened the scoring with a nicely-taken finish in the first half, having displayed nice footwork to find space in front of Bartlomiej Dragowski’s goal. The Neroverdi had chances to add to their lead and were dangerous on the counterattack but wasteful in the final third.

Fiorentina went down to ten men late on as Giacomo Bonaventura picked up a yellow card and reacted furiously, leading to a second booking just seconds after his first.

But they managed to level through substitute Arthur Cabral, who tapped in Riccardo Saponara’s centre from close range in the 88th minute.

In the last of four added minutes, though, Sassuolo’s own substitute won them the game with the last touch. Gregoire Defrel was on hand to finish Domenico Berardi’s cross with a diving header.