PODCAST: The Giroud derby, and are Juventus back?

Olivier Giroud saw that Milan was painted red and black in the Derby della Madonnina and blew the title race wide open, while Juventus’ debutants both netted on their debut.

Elsewhere, Atalanta lost, Lazio and Napoli won, Roma dropped points, and Conor Clancy had a full house with Euan Burns, Kev Pogorzelski, and Vito Doria joining on this week’s Forza Italian Football Podcast.

