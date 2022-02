Jose Mourinho’s Roma came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with Hellas Verona at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday evening.

Goals from Antonin Barak and Adrien Tameze put the Mastini two goals to the good inside the opening 20 minutes, and the Giallorossi looked beaten.

But two goals from substitutes Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove saw the Lupi fight back to take a point.

Mourinho was sent off in stoppage time.