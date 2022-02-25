Roma uncertain about Sergio Oliveira signing

After an impressive start at Roma, Portuguese midfielder Sergio Oliveira might not be bought outright by the Giallorossi.

The 29-year-old scored in his first two Serie A appearances for the Roman club, but his performances have dropped since then, and Coach Jose Mourinho has substituted him in the last four matches in all competitions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma have an option to buy Oliveira outright from Porto for €12 million, but he must regain his form to convince the Giallorossi that he should be kept at the club on a permanent basis.

The Portuguese midfielder scored the only goal in the victory against Cagliari in January, and then he scored a goal as well as supplied an assist in Roma’s 4-2 win against Empoli in the following Serie A fixture, but he has not been involved in the goals ever since.

Roma travel away to La Spezia to face Spezia in Serie A on Sunday evening.