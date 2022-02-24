Romagnoli set to wave AC Milan goodbye in the summer

AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli looks all but set to say goodbye to the Rossoneri at the end of the season.

The centre-back, 27, signed for Milan in 2015 after securing a €25 million move from Roma, but his seven-year rapport with the club looks as though it has run its course.

Romagnoli has a contract that’s due to expire in June this year and, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there is absolutely no sign of a renewal, or even an attempt for both player and club to come to an agreement.

The relationship, it’s reported, will come to a consensual end with both parties agreeing to move on. Milan don’t want to lose Romagnoli on a free transfer, but they are said to be reluctant to offer the player a renewal in which he’d earn the same amount – €2 million a season – that he gets now.